Winter weather on the way

OKANOGAN - Although the first official day of winter is a little more than a month away, meteorologists are calling for snow in some portions of the region this week.

"Snow will likely return to the Cascades this weekend," meteorologists from the Spokane office of the National Weather Service said early Friday morning. "Snow levels will begin on the valley floors, but should rise slowly through the weekend."

Meanwhile, the North Cascades Highway is closed temporarily because of the impending storm.

Meteorologists said only light accumulations of snow are expected in the valleys; "above 2,000 feet much of the precipitation will remain as snow."

