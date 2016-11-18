Economy spurs more holiday travel

OLYMPIA - AAA projects that 48.7 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, an increase of one million travelers compared with last year.

That represents a 1.9 percent increase over 2015, and the most Thanksgiving travelers since 2007, according to AAA. The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Sunday, Nov. 27.

This yearís increase in Thanksgiving travel is spurred by improvements in the economy during the second half of the year, including rising wages, increased consumer spending and overall strength in consumer confidence. AAA estimates U.S. drivers have saved more than $28 billion so far at the gas pump this year compared to the same period last year.

For the complete story see the Sunday, Nov. 20 edition of The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.