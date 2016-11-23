810 (2016-457 Nov. 23) CITY OF OKANOGAN REQUEST FOR STATEMENTS OF QUALIFICATIONS

(2016-457 Nov. 23) CITY OF OKANOGAN REQUEST FOR STATEMENTS OF QUALIFICATIONS:

ENGINEERING SERVICES

The City of Okanogan is requesting statements of qualifications from professional engineering firms to provide municipal engineering services and architectural design related to water, wastewater, streets, sidewalks, storm drainage systems and other city owned facilities. Services may include engineering planning reports, project designs, funding applications and assistance, construction administration and inspection, environmental review, rate studies and other work as directed.

The purpose of this notice is to solicit the interest of qualified firms that can be contacted as projects are defined. A contract and fee will be negotiated for each project.

Funding resources on contingent projects may include funding agencies such as USDA Rural Development, Washington State Department of Ecology, Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, Washington State Transportation Improvement Board and other state and federal funding programs. As a result a number of the state and federal equal opportunity and affirmative action requirements will apply to the selection process and throughout the City’s projects.

An engineering firm will be considered for selection based on overall firm qualifications, experience, personnel, professional reputation, experience with funding programs, and other criteria determined by the City. The City will select the firm it deems to be the most qualified and in the overall best interests of the City. The City reserves the right to reject any and all submittals.

The City of Okanogan is an equal opportunity employer and affirmative action employer. Minority and Women-owned businesses are encouraged to submit statements of qualification.

Those firms who have statements on file for the 2016 calendar year may respond with a request for their statement to be renewed along with any pertinent amendments to their statement.

Statements shall be received by Craig Attwood, Clerk-Treasurer, at 120 3rd Avenue North, PO Box 752, Okanogan, Washington 98840 not later than 4:00 p.m. local time, December 29, 2016.

Craig Attwood

Clerk-Treasurer

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.