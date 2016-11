810 (2016-459 Nov. 23) CITY OF OKANOGN, WASHINGTON ORDINANCE NO. 1169

(2016-459 Nov. 23) CITY OF OKANOGN, WASHINGTON ORDINANCE NO. 1169

AN ORDINANCE of the City of Okanogan, Washington repealing Ordinance No. 1156, establishing user fees, and charges for the City of Okanogan for fiscal year 2017. A copy of the complete text of this ordinance is available from City Hall, 120 Third Avenue North, PO Box 752, Okanogan, Washington. Upon request to the Clerk’s Office at 422-3600, copies can be mailed.

PASSED: November 15, 2016

Craig Attwood

City Clerk-Treasurer

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.