810 (2016-465 Nov. 23) Invitation to Bid City of Omak Petroleum Bid For 2017

(2016-465 Nov. 23) Invitation to Bid City of Omak Petroleum Bid For 2017

The City of Omak is seeking bids for supplying the 2017 FUEL REQUIREMENTS for the City.

Sealed bids will be received by the City Clerk of the City of Omak, P. O. Box 72, 2 North Ash, Omak, WA 98841, until 3:00 p.m., November 30, 2016, at which time they will be opened and publicly read aloud. Bid award will be made by the Omak City Council on December 5th , 2016, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, City Hall, Omak.

Bid specifications and bid forms can be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office, at the above address or by calling (509) 826-1170.

City of Omak

Connie Thomas

City Clerk

