810 (2016-467 Nov. 23) CITY OF OKANOGAN NOTICE OF STREET CLOSURE

(2016-467 Nov. 23) CITY OF OKANOGAN NOTICE OF STREET CLOSURE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT SR 215 (2ND AVENUE IN OKANOGAN)

WILL BE CLOSED

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2016 BETWEEN TYEE AND PINE STREET

FROM 5:00 P.M. TO 8:00 P.M. QUEEN STREET WILL BE CLOSED

FROM 2ND AVE TO 3RD AVE FROM 5:00 P.M. TO 8:00 P.M

FOR “LIGHT YOUR TRACTOR” PARADE AND SANTA COMING TO TOWN

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.