820 (2016-431 Nov. 2, 23) TS #60415-00061-NJ-WA APN #1700152300 Reference Number: 3014822

(2016-431 Nov. 2, 23) TS #60415-00061-NJ-WA APN #1700152300 Reference Number: 3014822 Abbreviated Legal: N/A Grantor: Kelly R. Sundholm Grantee: North Cascade Trustee Services Inc. Original Beneficiary: Bank of America, NA. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. SEEKING ASSISTANCE Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission Telephone: Toll-free: 1-877-894-HOME (1-877-894-4663). Web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm. The United States Department of housing and Urban Development Telephone: Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287 Web Site: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys Telephone: Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819. Web site: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear. I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned trustee will on December 2, 2016, at the hour of 10:00 AM at Okanogan County Superior Courthouse, main entrance 149 Third North, Okanogan, WA 98840 sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real properly, situated in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington, to-wit: LOT 23, EXCEPT THE NORTH 150 FEET THEREOF, IN BLOCK 15, LACOURT SECOND ADDITION To OMAK, AS PER PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON. APN: 1700152300 More commonly known as: 424 S Granite St, Omak, WA 98841 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated October 1, 1999, recorded October 8. 1999, under Auditor’s File No. 3( 14822, records of Okanogan County, Washington, from Kelly R. Sundholm, as Grantor, to First American Title Insurance Company, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Bank of America, NA. as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, not in its individual capacity but as trustee of ARLP Securitization Trust, Series 2015-1 under an Assignment recorded on April 15, 2016 under Auditor’s File 3207554 in the official records in the Office of the Recorder of Okanogan County, Washington. II, No action commenced by the current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust as of for failure to pay the following amounts now in arrears and/or other defaults: Payments $30,911.54 Late Charges $20.51 Corporate Advances $4,402.16 Grand Total $35,334.21. IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $44,831.14, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured January 1, 2012, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on December 2, 2016. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by November 21, 2016 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated at any time before November 21, 2016 (11 days before the sale date), the defaults as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashiers’ or certified check from a state or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after November 21, 2016 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses: Kelly Sundholm 424 S Granite St Omak, WA 98841 Unknown Spouse of Kelly Sundholm 424 S Granite St Omak, WA 98841 Current Occupant 424 S Granite St Omak, WA 98841 by both first-class and certified mail on January 29, 2016, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an Interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. To access sale information, please go to salestrack.tdsf.com or call the automated sales line at: 888-988-6736 Dated: July 19, 2016 North Cascade Trustee Services Inc., Duly Appointed Successor Trustee By Sean Goldsmith, Authorized Signatory 801 Second Avenue, Suite 600 Seattle, Washington 98104 Telephone 1-855-676-9686 TAC: 3789

