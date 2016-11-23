820 (2016-436 Nov. 9, 16, 23, 30) IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE

(2016-436 Nov. 9, 16, 23, 30) IN THE TRIBAL COURT OF THE CONFEDERATED TRIBES OF THE COLVILLE RESERVATION

Colville Tribal Credit Corporation,

a lending institution wholly-owned by the

Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian

Reservation

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

Estate of Joseph Desautel

Brian Desautel, Shawn Desautel, Galen Desautel

Defendant(s)

Case No.: CV-CD-2016-39092

CHIEF OF POLICE PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF

REAL PROPERTY

The Colville Tribal Court has directed the undersigned Chief of Police, Colville Tribe, to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action.

Lot 37 and 38, Block 54, Town of Coulee Dam, Washington, according to the Second Revised Okanogan County Assessor’s Plat thereof filed in Okanogan County on April 21, 1958 (Auditor’s file No. 453224) located in Section 31, Township 29 North, Range 31 E.W.M., Okanogan County, Washington.

TOGETHER WITH that certain sidewalk easement between Lots 36 and 37 of said Block 54, which would attach by laws as disclosed by Ordinance No. 136, filed under Auditor’s file No. 612891, records of Okanogan County, Washington.

The Real Property or its address is commonly known as 610 Pine Street, Coulee Dam WA 99116. The Real Property tax identification number is 0610543700.

The sale of the above property is to take place:

TIME: 9:00 AM

DATE: December 9, 2016

PLACE: Front Entrance, Colville Tribal Courthouse #1, 38 School House Loop Road, Nespelem WA 99155

The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $143,483.05 together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Chief of Police at the address stated below.

Sharlene Zacherle for

Michael Henry, Chief of Police

28 Okanogan Street/PO Box 617

Nespelem, WA 99155

(509)634-2472

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.