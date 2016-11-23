820 (2016-447 Nov. 16, 23) Notice of the Intent to Adopt an Election Resolution

(2016-447 Nov. 16, 23) Notice of the Intent to Adopt an Election Resolution

The Okanogan Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting at 6:00 PM on December 6, 2016 at the USDA Service Center, 1251 S. 2nd Ave, Okanogan, WA to adopt a resolution setting the date, time, and location of an election to fill a Conservation District Supervisor’s expiring term.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.