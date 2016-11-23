820 (2016-460 Nov. 23) PUBLIC NOTICE Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance

(2016-460 Nov. 23) PUBLIC NOTICE Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance

Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 332-41-510

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) under the State Environmental Policy Act Rules (Chapter 197-11 WAC) for the following project: Corduroy FIT Timber Sale No. 92009, harvest of 588 acres located approximately six miles northeast of Loomis in Okanogan County, Washington, W.M Section 16, Township 39 North, Range 26 East, and nine miles northwest of Loomis in Okanogan County, Washington, W.M.; Sections 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 16, all in Township 39 North, Range 25 East, W.M.; Section 36, Township 40 North, Range 24 East, W.M.; and Section 31, Township 40 North, Range 25 East, W.M. A completed environmental checklist and other information are on file with the agency. The Department of Natural Resources has determined this proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment.

Copies of the MDNS are available from the SEPA Center, P.O. Box 47015, Olympia, Washington 98504-7015, (360) 902-1634 or by visiting the DNR website at WWW.DNR.WA.GOV/. The public is invited to comment on this MDNS by submitting written comments to the SEPA Center at SEPACENTER@DNR.WA.GOV or P.O. Box 47015, Olympia, Washington 98504-7015 within the fourteen day comment period as indicated on the MDNS.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.