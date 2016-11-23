Child dies in tractor accident

OMAK — A toddler was killed Friday, Nov. 18 after he was struck by a tractor at his grandparents’ home on Cherokee Road north of town.

Talon Ruiz, 2, was staying with his grandparents, Denese and Steven LaCoy, when the accident occurred, said Okanogan County Undersheriff Joe Somday.

“It was an unfortunate accident,” said Somday, who said no charges are anticipated.

The complete story is available in the Wednesday, Nov. 23 edition of The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.