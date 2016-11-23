House fire claims life of Oroville woman

OROVILLE — The investigation continues into the cause of a house fire that claimed the life of a local woman.

According to Okanogan County Undersheriff Joe Somday, 77-year-old Maria Rodriguez Garcia died in the Monday, Nov. 14 single-family home at 35 Eastside Oroville Road.

Somday said Deputy Gisberth Gonzales was on patrol when the fire call came through and responded.

The complete story is available in the Wednesday, Nov. 23 edition of The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.