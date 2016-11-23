North Cascades Highway closes for season

BURLINGTON – The North Cascades Highway has closed for the winter.

State Department of Transportation officials made the decision Monday, Nov. 21, after a weekend-long temporary closure because of avalanche danger.

Department maintenance and avalanche technicians re-evaluated conditions Monday and found more avalanche chutes are full and not stable – especially near Liberty Bell Mountain. That led to the decision to close the road for the season.

“While there hasn’t been a ton of snow on the road, it’s continued building at higher elevations in the chutes,” said Twisp Maintenance Supervisor Don Becker. “The potential avalanche risk makes reopening unsafe for our crews and drivers.”

The agency said crews work hard to keep the northernmost Cascade Mountain crossing open as long as possible each season because many travelers use the route during Thanksgiving weekend.

But safety is always top priority and that guided the decision to make the closure permanent, officials said.

Last year, the North Cascades Highway was closed temporarily on Nov. 12 and then closed for the season Nov. 16. The 37-mile-long winter closure zone begins 14 miles east of Newhalem at milepost 134 on the west side of 4,855-foot Rainy Pass and ends 22 miles west of Winthrop at milepost 171 east of 5,477-foot Washington Pass.

The earliest closure recorded was Nov. 2, 2005. Since opening in September 1972, the highway has remained open all winter just once, during the drought winter of 1976-77.