Students help put food on tables

OKANOGAN — Fourteen families in the community will have a full Thanksgiving meal provided through the generosity of Okanogan Middle School students.

The sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders collected food, gift certificates and other items to fill 10 boxes through the Thanks and Giving project, and an Okanogan business chipped in an additional donation, allowing another four boxes to be filled.

“My heart is full, and I am humbled by how amazing our students and the adults in our school and community truly are,” said middle school ASB adviser Trisha Bradley.

All boxes were given to Julia O’Connor, the district’s Family Empowerment Project coordinator, to distribute to families in the community.

The complete story is available in the Wednesday, Nov. 23 edition of The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.