Community dinner deemed a success

CONCONULLY - It's often said, "'tis the season for giving."

Nothing could be truer than last Thursday at the Red Rock Saloon, 316 N. Main St., as more than 50 people crowded the bar and eatery for a community potluck dinner.

"When I bought the bar a year ago, one of the first questions I was asked by several of the town people was 'am I going to do a Thanksgiving potluck,' owner Mary Studer said. "From the very get-go I decided I would."

The complete story will be available in the Sunday, Nov. 27 edition of The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.