Some Sabra hummus products recalled

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. - Sabra Dipping Co. LLC is recalling certain hummus products made prior to Nov. 8 because of concerns over Listeria monocytogenes, which was identified at the manufacturing facility but not in tested finished product.

The recall includes some products that were distributed to retail outlets, including food service accounts and supermarkets, in the United States and Canada.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The company issued the recall “out of an abundance of caution,” officials said.

Consumers with any product with a “Best Before” date up through Jan. 23, 2017, are urged to discard it.

No other Sabra products are affected. In particular, Sabra products not included in the recall are: Sabra Organic Hummus, Sabra Salsa, Sabra Guacamole and Sabra Greek Yogurt Dips.

Consumers can contact Sabra Consumer Relations at 866-265-6761 for additional information, and for reimbursement, consumers can contact www.sabrahummusrecall.com.

The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

