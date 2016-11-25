Okanogan County PUD officials warn of new scam

OKANOGAN - Scammers continue to plague residents of Okanogan County and elsewhere in the country.

The Okanogan County Public Utility District is warning of a new phone scam targeting customers and businesses. The latest scam is one in a lineup of fraudulent schemes aimed at separating people from their money or identities.

PUD officials said the latest threats come from aggressive callers posing as utility employees who threaten to shut off the customerís power unless immediate payment is made with a credit or debit card.

"If you receive a suspicious phone call regarding your power bill, hang up the phone," utility officials said.

