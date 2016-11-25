Omak man charged with rape, molestation

OKANOGAN – An Omak man has been charged with nine counts of first-degree rape of a child and 11 counts of first-degree child molestation.

David Clinton Hall, 57, was charged Nov. 17 in Okanogan County Superior Court. He was arrested Nov. 14 and, as of Monday, remained in jail.

The incidents with the girls, now ages 4 and 10, allegedly occurred between Nov. 14, 2015, and Nov. 14, 2016, according to charging documents.

Conviction of first-degree rape of a child or first-degree child molestation carry a maximum penalty of life in prison and/or a $50,000 fine. Both count as a “most serious offense” under the state’s “three strikes” law.

