Snow brings travel delays, power outage

OKANOGAN - While winter weather had not struck the Okanogan Valley floor as of press time Friday, several neighboring communities in higher elevations saw snow, downed trees and power outages.

Early Friday morning the Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center reported trees down between milepost 325 and 315 east of Republic on Highway 20 as heavy, wet snow toppled trees without warning. The road remained open, but travel was slow.

Meanwhile, some Ferry County residents reported having a several-hour power outage on Thanksgiving Day.

Ferry County Public Utility District Manager John Friederichs could not be reached for comment by Chronicle press time.

Several mountain passes also saw snowfall.

