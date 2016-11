(2016-425 Nov. 30) STREET CLOSURE

Notice is hereby given for closure of SR 215 from Fir North to Bartlett

Dec. 10, 2016

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For the annual CHRISTMAS PARADE SR 215 Central to Apple

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For Christmas Activities

Ken Mears

Public Works Director

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.