810 (2016-468 Nov. 23, 30) REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

(2016-468 Nov. 23, 30) REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

Okanogan Council of Governments

NOTICE TO CONSULTANTS FOR

Regional Transportation Planning Services

For Development of Regional Transportation Plan for Okanogan Council of Governements

Okanogan County Public Works Department, serving as lead agency for the Okanogan Council of Governments solicits interest from consulting firms with expertise in conducting regional transportation planning processes and creation of regional transportation plans.

Project Description

The work to be performed consists of creation of a Regional Transportation Plan to provide efficient multimodal transportation system plans based on regional priorities and coordinated with county, tribal and municipal transportation improvement plans for all areas within Okanogan County.

The Consultant chosen through this process will build upon the 2016 Regional transportation plan, creating a new detailed Regional Transportation Plan for the areas within Okanogan County, updating the previous plan as appropriate from data gathered from the participating agencies and their community representatives.

The project must be completed and adopted prior to June 30, 2017.

Submittal

Submittals shall include the following information: firm name, e-mail address, phone and fax numbers; name of principal-in-charge and project manager and name of each employee proposed to work on this project; a resume or CV for each member of the project team that will work on the project; and a listing of transportation planning projects that have been performed by the firm, or members of the project team in the past.

Sumittals will be evaluated and ranked based on the following criteria;

1)Key Personnel; 2) Firm experience with developing Municipal and Regional Transportation Plans; 3.) Ability to meet schedule; 4.) Approach to Project; 5.) Familiatiry with RCW 47.80.030 - Requirement for Regional Transportation Plans; 6.) Past performance/References.

OCOG encourages disadvantaged business enterprise CONSULTANT firms to respond.

Please submit one electronic version of your Statement of Qualifications (.pdf format) and one paper copy of your Statement of Qualifications to: Connie Thomas, Clerk Treasurer, City of Omak, 2 North Ash Street, PO Box 72, Omak, WA 98841 by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14 , 2016. No submittals will be accepted after that time. Any questions regarding this project should be directed to Todd McDaniel , City Administrator, City of Omak at (509) 826-1170 or by e-mail to: admin@omakcity.com.

OCOG reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals, or any item or part thereof, or to waive any informalities in proposals. OCOG shall have the sole discretion to determine the most responsive proposal.

OCOG may choose to interview CONSULTANTS, depending upon evaluation scoring. A separate scoring matrix will be used during the interview process.

Persons with disabilities may request this information be prepared and supplied in alternate forms by calling (509) 826-1170.

The Recipient, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U. S. C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49 Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscriminiation in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all CONSULTANTs that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49CFR part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to sumit a Statement of Qualifications in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.