810 (2016-470 Nov. 30) Notice is Hereby Given that the Planning Commission

(2016-470 Nov. 30) Notice is Hereby Given that the Planning Commission for the City of Okanogan will hold a public hearing on the Park and Recreation Element of the City of Okanogan Comprehensive Plan on Monday, December 12, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. at the Okanogan City Hall.

The purpose of the Public Hearing will be to solicit comments from City of Okanogan residents and property owners regarding the City’s Draft Parks and Recreation Element of the Comprehensive Plan. The Draft Parks and Recreation Element will be available for review or purchase to the public at the City of Okanogan Office, 120 3rd Avenue North, during regular business hours or by visiting the city’s website at www.okanogancity.com and following the links on the Public Notice Section.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.