810 (2016-471 Nov. 30) A Public Hearing for the 2017 Budget

As of Wednesday, November 30, 2016

(2016-471 Nov. 30) A Public Hearing for the 2017 Budget workshop will be held during to the regularly scheduled Town Council meeting on Tuesday, November 8th at 6:30 PM in the Riverside Town Hall, 101 First Street.

All Riverside residents are welcome to attend.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.

