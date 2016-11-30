810 (2016-471 Nov. 30) A Public Hearing for the 2017 Budget

(2016-471 Nov. 30) A Public Hearing for the 2017 Budget workshop will be held during to the regularly scheduled Town Council meeting on Tuesday, November 8th at 6:30 PM in the Riverside Town Hall, 101 First Street.
All Riverside residents are welcome to attend.
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
