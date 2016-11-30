820 (2016-446 Nov. 16, 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR

(2016-446 Nov. 16, 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

TIMOTHY HALLORAN and ANTOINETTE HALLORAN, husband and wife

Plaintiff,

vs.

ESTELLA HOTCHKISS and S.A. HOTCHKISS, wife and husband, and the unknown successors and/or heirs of ESTELLA HOTCHKISS and S.A. HOTCHKISS, if deceased, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

Defendants.

Case No.: 16-2-00464-6

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:

ESTELLA HOTCHKISS and S.A. HOTCHKISS, and the unknown successors and/or heirs of ESTELLA HOTCHKISS and S.A. HOTCHKISS, if deceased, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit, within sixty (60) days after the 16th day of November, 2016, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled Court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff above described, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Mary E. (Bess) Derting, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The object of this action to quiet title against certain real property in Okanogan County, Washington, to-wit:

That portion of the Northwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 2, Township 34 North, Range 21 E. W.M., Okanogan County, Washington further described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of said Southeast quarter; thence S 00 degrees 11’ 00” E along the West line of said Southeast quarter a distance of 481.61 feet to a point on the south right of way line of Castle Avenue; thence S 37 degrees 09’ 00” E, along said South right of way line a distance of 379.34 feet; thence S 34 degrees 41’ 05” E for 114.07 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence from said Point of Beginning, continuing along said right of way line S 34 degrees 41’ 05” E for 170.00 feet to the most Northerly corner of Lot 1, Wildman Short Plat, thereof recorded under Auditor’s File No. 680478; thence S 65 degrees 05’ 00” W along the North line of said Lot 1, a distance of 284.64 feet to a point on the North right of way line of Main Street extended; thence N 40 degrees 50’ 14” W along said North right of way line, a distance of 135.73 feet; thence leaving said right of way line N 65 degrees 05’ 00” E for 139.33 feet; thence N 35 degrees 18’ 35” for 74.54 feet; thence N 65 degrees 05’ 00” E for 89.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

DATED: November 1, 2016.

//Bess Derting//

Mary E. (Bess) Derting, WSBA # 37452

Attorney for Plaintiff

