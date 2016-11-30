820 (2016-453 Nov. 16, 30) NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS

(2016-453 Nov. 16, 30) NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS

Acute Care Bathroom Remodel-2016

Sealed Bids, plainly marked “BID FOR 2016 - Acute Care Bathroom Remodel”, will be received by Okanogan County Public Hospital District, d/b/a Mid-Valley Hospital at the Administration Office located at 810 Jasmine Street, Omak, WA, 98841, until 12:00pm p.m. Pacific Time, December 2, 2016 at which time they will be opened and publicly read. Bids will not be accepted after this date and time. Successful bidders will be awarded a contract on or before December 5, 2016 at 5:00pm.

Plans, specifications, and bid documents will be prepared by Mid-Valley Hospital at no charge and may be obtained at the Mid-Valley Hospital Administration Office, 810 Jasmine Street, Omak, WA 98841. Phone (509) 826-1760

The Board of County Commissioners of Mid-Valley Hospital reserves the right to reject any and all bids. The award of this contract, if made, will be awarded to a responsible bidder with the lowest responsive bid.

This project generally consists of remodeling three bathrooms at Mid-Valley Hospital, all in accordance with plans and specifications prepared by contractor. The project is subject to all applicable public works requirements, including the requirement to pay prevailing wage rates pursuant to Ch. 39.12 RCW.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.