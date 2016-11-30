820 (2016-454 Nov. 23, 30) OKANOGAN IRRIGATION DISTRICT NOTICE OF EQUALIZATION

(2016-454 Nov. 23, 30) OKANOGAN IRRIGATION DISTRICT NOTICE OF EQUALIZATION
Notice is hereby given that the Assessment Roll of the Okanogan Irrigation District for the year 2017 has been completed and is now on file and open for inspection at the Okanogan Irrigation District office located at 37A Douglas Road, Okanogan, Washington. The Roll will remain open for inspection until and during the hearing as hereinafter stated. The Board of Directors of said Okanogan Irrigation District will meet at said district office as a board of Equalization to equalize said Assessment Roll on Monday, December 12th from 9:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon, at which time and place all persons objecting to said assessment as made, may be heard.
In accordance with RCW 87.03.250 and RCW 87.03.255
Dated this 14th day of November 2016.
MARK CHRISTOPH
ROBERT BLANK
GARY ROBBINS
CHUCK ROOT
JOE THOMAS
Directors
Attest: Brad Armstrong
Manager
Okanogan Irrigation District
