820 (2016-455 Nov. 23, 30) CALL FOR BIDS GRANT COUNTY MOSQUITO CONTROL DISTRICT #2

(2016-455 Nov. 23, 30) CALL FOR BIDS GRANT COUNTY MOSQUITO CONTROL DISTRICT #2

NEW CONSTRUCTION

The Grant County Mosquito Control District #2 is calling for bids in regards to the construction of a new 40X80 steel pole building at 210 Coulee Blvd in Electric City, WA.

Bid applications can be picked up by making arrangements with the District Secretary at 509 846-4678. References will be required. Bid applications include preliminary blue prints and contracts with a $100 fee. Bids are due February 2nd and will be opened at the regular board meeting held on February 9th.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.