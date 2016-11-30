820 (2016-456 Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

(2016-456 Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST, Plaintiff(s), vs.

KIMI M. WONG; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, Defendant(s)

Case No.: 15-2-00269-6

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

TO: KIMI M. WONG, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Okanogan County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Okanogan County, to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action.

Assessor’s Parcel/Tax ID Number: 3321090016

SEE LEGAL DESCRIPTION ATTACHED HERETO AS EXHIBIT A

If developed, the property address is:

488 Twisp River Rd, Twisp, Wa 98856

The sale of the above property is to take place:

TIME 10:00 AM

DATE December 30, 2016

PLACE Front Entrance, Okanogan County Courthouse.

The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $186,383.33, together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at the address stated below.

Frank T. Rogers, Sheriff

By: /s/Beth Barker

Chief Civil Deputy

Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department

123- 5th Ave N, Room 200

Okanogan, WA 98840

509-422-7200 ext. 7520

Craig Peterson, WSB #15935

Kimberly Hood, WSB #42903

Robinson Tait, P.S.

901 Fifth Avenue, Suite 400

Seattle, WA 98164

Phone (206)676-9640

Fax (206)676-9659

Email: cpeterson@robinsontait.com

khood@robinsontait.com

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST,

Plaintiff, v.

KIMI M. WONG; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, Defendants.

NO. 15-2-00269-6

ORDER OF SALE

This order may be extended for up to 30 days for the purposes of the sale.

/s/Kimberly Hood, WSB #42903

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SHERIFF OF OKANOGAN COUNTY GREETINGS:

WHEREAS, in the above-entitled court on December 2, 2015, Plaintiff, secured a judgment against defendant Kimi M. Wong, in the total judgment amount of $185,651.80, together with interest at a rate of 7.87500% per annum, $26.47 per diem from the date of judgment and continuing thereafter until the date of sale.

WHEREAS, 29 days elapsed from November 3, 2015 through the entry of judgment on December 2, 2015. Per diem interest in the amount of $26.47, multiplied by 29 days results in additional interest in the amount of $767.53, which when added to the sum of $181,997.91 results in a total judgment amount of $186,383.33.

WHEREAS, the judgment is a foreclosure against parties of a Deed of Trust mortgage on real estate in Okanogan County, Washington, described as follows:

SEE LEGAL DESCRIPTION ATTACHED HERETO AS EXHIBIT A.

Tax Parcel No. 331090016

WHEREAS, on December 2, 2015, the Court ordered that all of the above-described property be sold and the proceeds applied to the payment of principal, interest, attorney fees, costs and disbursements and other recovery amounts with interest to date of the sale of the property.

NOW, THEREFORE, in the name of the STATE OF WASHINGTON you are hereby commanded to proceed to seize and sell forthwith and without appraisement, the property above- described, in the manner provided by law, or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the judgment amount plus interest to the date of sale. THe redemption period is 8 months. The Sheriff’s notice of sale shall be published in The Chronicle.

Dated this 1st day of Nov, 2016.

/s/Henry A. Rawson

Judge of the said Court, and the seal thereof on Nov. 1st, 2016.

/s/Charleen Groomes

Court Clerk

/s/Marlenia M Fitzgerald

Deputy Clerk

15-2-00269-6

Judgment Number

EXHIBIT A

Tax Parcel No. 3321090016

That part of the Northeast quarter of the Northwest quarter lying North of the Twisp River and South of the main canal of the Twisp Valley Power and Irrigation Company, in Section 9, Township 33 North, Range 21 E.W.M., Okanogan County, Washington.

EXCEPTING THEREFROM the following described property, to-wit:

That portion of the Northeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 9, Township 33 North, Range 21 E.W.M., Okanogan County, Washington described as follows:

Beginning at the intersection of the East line of the Northwest quarter of said Section and the South line of the Twisp Valley Power and Irrigation Canal; Thence South 0 deg. 00’00” East along the East line of said Northwest quarter 302.47 feet; Thence North 71 deg. 50’00” West 269.44 feet; Thence North 0 deg. 00’00” East to the South bank of sand canal 251.33 feet; Thence South 82 deg. 41’01” East along the South bank of said canal 258.11 feet to the Point of Beginning.

ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM that portion conveyed to the County of Okanogan by Deed dated 06/15/1956 in Book 151 of Deeds, page 44, under Auditor’s File No. 437834, Okanogan County, Washington,

All situate in Okanogan County, Washington.

Also commonly known as: 488 Twisp River Rd, Twisp, WA 98856

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.