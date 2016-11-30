820 (2016-461 Nov. 23, 30) NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS

(2016-461 Nov. 23, 30) NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of County Commissioners

Of Okanogan County, 123 5th Ave. N. Room 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840

At their office on the main floor of the Virginia Grainger Administration Building, until 10:45 A.M. on December 6, 2016 at which time they will be opened and publicly read to furnish the Okanogan County Department of Public Works with the following:

Motor Fuel

Additional information and specifications may be obtained from the Okanogan County Department of Public Works, 1234-A 2nd Ave. S., Okanogan, WA 98840

(509) 422-7300.

The Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

