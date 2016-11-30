820 (2016-463 Nov. 23, 30) CALL FOR BIDS

(2016-463 Nov. 23, 30) CALL FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County will receive sealed bids until 1:00 P.M., December 8, 2016 at the offices of the District at 1331 Second Avenue North, Okanogan, WA, or by mail at Post Office Box 912, Okanogan, WA 98840. Bid is for purpose of Electrical System Tree Trimming per specifications which may be obtained from the offices of the District in Okanogan, WA. Documents are also available on the District’s website at www.okanoganpud.org and clicking on the appropriate link.

All Bid prices shall exclude all Federal and State taxes.

All Bids shall be sealed and shall be marked Electrical System Tree Trimming- Bid No._420-16

Bids will be publicly opened in the District office at 1331 Second Avenue North, Okanogan, WA, on December 8, 2016 at 1:30 P.M.

The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive informalities and to accept any Bid deemed to be in the best interest of the District.

Each Bid shall be accompanied by a certified or cashier’s check payable to the order of the Commissioners of Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County, for a sum not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the Bid or accompanied by a Bid Bond in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the Bid with a corporate surety licensed to do business in the State of Washington. This Call for Bids shall be considered to be in conformity with RCW 54.04.070 and 54.04.080 and Chapter 220, Laws, Executive Session 1971, and the terms of said laws are incorporated herein by this reference.

PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1

OF OKANOGAN COUNTY

Roy Schwilke

Purchasing/Facilities Manager

(509) 422-8484

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.