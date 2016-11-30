820 (2016-464 Nov. 23, 30) Small Works Roster And Vendor List

(2016-464 Nov. 23, 30) Small Works Roster And Vendor List

Ferry/Okanogan Fire Protection District #13 is now accepting applications from suppliers and/or contractors to be included on the District’s Small Works Roster. The following roster of categories, not all inclusive, to contract, lease, or purchase items or services consisting of:

Construction Services, to include building contractors. Materials, equipment, to include vehicles, supplies, building maintenance, and vehicle maintenance.

If interested, please contact Ferry/Okanogan Fire Protection District #13, at 350 East Delaware #5, Republic, WA 99166.

Application forms are available at the Keller Street Fire Hall in Republic during our regular meeting, 2nd Tuesday of the month @ 5:30 p.m.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.