Fire guts North Country Pub

OMAK - The North Country Pub, a longtime downtown restaurant and watering hole, was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Details about the fire and its cause were not known at Chronicle press time.

Omak and Okanogan fire departments and LifeLine Ambulance were called at 1:40 a.m. Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling called a few minutes later for the Okanogan County Public Utility District to respond and shut off electricity. The Malott Fire Department and Omak Public Works also responded.

Fire broke through the roof about 45 minutes after firefighting efforts began.

