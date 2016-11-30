Get Lit celebration planned tonight

OKANOGAN - The city's annual Get Lit tree-lighting celebration will be at 5:30 p.m. today on Second Avenue.

The event includes a lighted tractor parade, which gets going right after the tree lighting at the corner of South Second Avenue and Queen Street. Cash prizes will be offered; there is no charge to enter.

Bring-your-own-camera photos will Santa will be available at The Dawg House, 134 S. Second Ave. Hot chocolate will be available for a fee.

Free hot dogs will be available at Rawsonís Department Store, 212 S. Second Ave.