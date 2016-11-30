0

Get Lit celebration planned tonight

Greg Hamilton pulls his grandchildren, Harper and Asher Hamilton, through the 2015 Okanogan Get Lit lighting festival and parade.

Photo by Dee Camp


Greg Hamilton pulls his grandchildren, Harper and Asher Hamilton, through the 2015 Okanogan Get Lit lighting festival and parade.

As of Wednesday, November 30, 2016

OKANOGAN - The city's annual Get Lit tree-lighting celebration will be at 5:30 p.m. today on Second Avenue.

The event includes a lighted tractor parade, which gets going right after the tree lighting at the corner of South Second Avenue and Queen Street. Cash prizes will be offered; there is no charge to enter.

Bring-your-own-camera photos will Santa will be available at The Dawg House, 134 S. Second Ave. Hot chocolate will be available for a fee.

Free hot dogs will be available at Rawsonís Department Store, 212 S. Second Ave.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment