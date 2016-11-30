Rallying for love, showing support

OMAK - More than 100 people gathered Saturday afternoon to express love for all people and support for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in its effort to stop construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Participants - ranging in age from toddlers in strollers to those over 70 - carried signs reading "Love thy neighbor," "Love lives here," "Stand 4 others" "Stand for Standing Rock," "Protect the future by honoring the past," and "I still believe in girl power."

The complete story is available in the Wednesday, Nov. 30 edition of The Chronicle.