Week 5 football scores: Lake Roosevelt rolls past Oroville

— Lake Roosevelt improved to 5-0 and took the lead in the Central Washington 2B League with a 34-28 win over Oroville, which had been undefeated in league.

Tonasket, a 34-14 winner over Manson, is the only other undefeated team in the CWL.

No. 5 state-ranked Okanogan opened Caribou Trail League play with a 27-7 win over Cashmere.

Cascade came from behind to top Omak 45-35.

Friday scores

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Pateros 6

Cascade 45, Omak 35

Columbia (Hunters) 48, Selkirk 0

Colville 35, Newport 14

Entiat 36, Yakama Tribal 34

Inchelium 56, Cusick 26

Kettle Falls 20, Reardan 7

Lake Roosevelt 34, Oroville 28

Liberty Bell 41, Bridgeport 0

Odessa-Harrington 68, Wellpinit 6

Okanogan 27, Cashmere 7

Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 42, Brewster 6

Tonasket 34, Manson 14

Tri-Cities Prep 32, White Swan 28

Zillah 42, Chelan 6