0

Week 5 football scores: Lake Roosevelt rolls past Oroville

Friday night lights and sunset at Okanogan before game with Cashmere.

Photo by Al Camp


Friday night lights and sunset at Okanogan before game with Cashmere.

The Chronicle

As of Saturday, October 1, 2016

ORONDO — Lake Roosevelt improved to 5-0 and took the lead in the Central Washington 2B League with a 34-28 win over Oroville, which had been undefeated in league.

Tonasket, a 34-14 winner over Manson, is the only other undefeated team in the CWL.

No. 5 state-ranked Okanogan opened Caribou Trail League play with a 27-7 win over Cashmere.

Cascade came from behind to top Omak 45-35.

Friday scores

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Pateros 6

Cascade 45, Omak 35

Columbia (Hunters) 48, Selkirk 0

Colville 35, Newport 14

Entiat 36, Yakama Tribal 34

Inchelium 56, Cusick 26

Kettle Falls 20, Reardan 7

Lake Roosevelt 34, Oroville 28

Liberty Bell 41, Bridgeport 0

Odessa-Harrington 68, Wellpinit 6

Okanogan 27, Cashmere 7

Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 42, Brewster 6

Tonasket 34, Manson 14

Tri-Cities Prep 32, White Swan 28

Zillah 42, Chelan 6

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment