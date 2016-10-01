Week 5 football scores: Lake Roosevelt rolls past Oroville

Photo by Al Camp
Friday night lights and sunset at Okanogan before game with Cashmere.
ORONDO — Lake Roosevelt improved to 5-0 and took the lead in the Central Washington 2B League with a 34-28 win over Oroville, which had been undefeated in league.
Tonasket, a 34-14 winner over Manson, is the only other undefeated team in the CWL.
No. 5 state-ranked Okanogan opened Caribou Trail League play with a 27-7 win over Cashmere.
Cascade came from behind to top Omak 45-35.
Friday scores
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Pateros 6
Cascade 45, Omak 35
Columbia (Hunters) 48, Selkirk 0
Colville 35, Newport 14
Entiat 36, Yakama Tribal 34
Inchelium 56, Cusick 26
Kettle Falls 20, Reardan 7
Lake Roosevelt 34, Oroville 28
Liberty Bell 41, Bridgeport 0
Odessa-Harrington 68, Wellpinit 6
Okanogan 27, Cashmere 7
Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 42, Brewster 6
Tonasket 34, Manson 14
Tri-Cities Prep 32, White Swan 28
Zillah 42, Chelan 6
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment