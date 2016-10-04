Friday football includes two homecoming games

Photo by Al Camp
Young cheerleaders perform Sept. 30 at halftime of the Cashmere at Okanogan game.
TONASKET — Homecoming games this Friday include Liberty Bell at Tonasket in 2B and Odessa-Harrington at Pateros in 1B.
Using MaxPreps.com power ratings, Tonasket jumped up six spots while Oroville dropped 7 positions.
Week 6 Football games
Omak at Cashmere
Okanogan at Chelan
Oroville at Soap Lake
Liberty Bell at Tonasket - HC
Brewster at Bridgeport
Manson at Waterville
Odessa-Harrington at Pateros - HC
Inchelium at Northport
Republic at Selkirk
Area scores last week
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Pateros 6
Cascade 45, Omak 35
Columbia (Hunters) 48, Selkirk 0
Colville 35, Newport 14
Entiat 36, Yakama Tribal 34
Inchelium 56, Cusick 26
Kettle Falls 20, Reardan 7
Lake Roosevelt 34, Oroville 28
Liberty Bell 41, Bridgeport 0
Odessa-Harrington 68, Wellpinit 6
Okanogan 27, Cashmere 7
Republic 78, Northport 42
Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 42, Brewster 6
Tonasket 34, Manson 14
Tri-Cities Prep 32, White Swan 28
Zillah 42, Chelan 6
