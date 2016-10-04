Friday football includes two homecoming games

— Homecoming games this Friday include Liberty Bell at Tonasket in 2B and Odessa-Harrington at Pateros in 1B.

Using MaxPreps.com power ratings, Tonasket jumped up six spots while Oroville dropped 7 positions.

Week 6 Football games

Omak at Cashmere

Okanogan at Chelan

Oroville at Soap Lake

Liberty Bell at Tonasket - HC

Brewster at Bridgeport

Manson at Waterville

Odessa-Harrington at Pateros - HC

Inchelium at Northport

Republic at Selkirk

Area scores last week

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54, Pateros 6

Cascade 45, Omak 35

Columbia (Hunters) 48, Selkirk 0

Colville 35, Newport 14

Entiat 36, Yakama Tribal 34

Inchelium 56, Cusick 26

Kettle Falls 20, Reardan 7

Lake Roosevelt 34, Oroville 28

Liberty Bell 41, Bridgeport 0

Odessa-Harrington 68, Wellpinit 6

Okanogan 27, Cashmere 7

Republic 78, Northport 42

Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 42, Brewster 6

Tonasket 34, Manson 14

Tri-Cities Prep 32, White Swan 28

Zillah 42, Chelan 6