(2016-392 Oct. 5) CITY OF OKANOGAN INVITATION TO BID 2017 PETROLEUM FUEL SERVICES
The Clerk-Treasurer will receive sealed bids for the City of Okanogan, Washington at Okanogan City Hall, 120 Third Avenue, North, P.O. Box 752 Okanogan, WA 98840 until 2:00 pm local time on Friday, October 20, 2016 for the City of Okanogan’s fuel needs for 2017. Bid specifications can be obtained from the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office at City Hall or mailed by calling (509) 422-3600. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 2:00 pm local time on October 20, 2016 in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The Okanogan City Council may award the bid for furnishing petroleum products for 2017 at their regular meeting on November 01, 2016. City Council meetings are held in the Council Chambers at Okanogan City Hall beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Craig Attwood
City Clerk
