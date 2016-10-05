810 (2016-383 Sept. 28, Oct. 5) Riverside Town Hall

(2016-383 Sept. 28, Oct. 5) Riverside Town Hall will be holding a Public Meeting to discuss the:
Critical Area Ordinance (CAO) public meeting will be October 11th at 6:00 pm prior to regular Town Council Meeting. Information provided during the meeting will include public process participation, SEPA review process including the check list and the DNS, the CAO periodic review, and the anticipated completed work on the draft ordinance.
Shoreline Master Program (SMP) public meeting will be October 11th at 6:15 pm prior to regular Town Council Meeting. Information provided during the meeting will include public process participation, SEPA review process including the check list and the DNS, the SMP draft plan, and the anticipated completed work on the SMP.
Public comments are encouraged. Both draft proposals are available at the Riverside Town Hall for public inspection at 101 First Street, Riverside WA
For more information, call the Riverside Town Hall at 509-826-4670
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
