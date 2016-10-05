810 (2016-388 Oct. 5) CITY OF OKANOGN, WASHINGTON

(2016-388 Oct. 5) CITY OF OKANOGN, WASHINGTON
ORDINANCE NO. 1166
AN ORDINANCE of the City of Okanogan, Washington annexing certain real property, specifying the boundaries thereto and requiring zoning, conditions and assumption of indebtedness. A copy of the complete text of this ordinance is available from City Hall, 120 Third Avenue North, PO Box 752, Okanogan, Washington. Upon request to the Clerk’s Office at 422-3600, copies can be mailed.
PASSED: September 20, 2016
Craig Attwood
City Clerk-Treasurer
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
