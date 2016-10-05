810 (2016-393 Oct. 5) CITY OF OKANOGAN NOTICE TO CONSULTANTS FOR

(2016-393 Oct. 5) CITY OF OKANOGAN NOTICE TO CONSULTANTS FOR

UPPER PINE STREET IMPROVEMENTS

The City of Okanogan solicits interest from consulting firms with expertise in Civil and Structural Engineering Design. This agreement will be for approximately one year in duration with the option for the City of Okanogan to extend it for additional time and money if necessary. Consultants will be considered for the following project.

The City of Okanogan reserves the right to amend terms of this “Request for Qualifications” (RFQ) to circulate various addenda, or to withdraw the RFQ at any time, regardless of how much time and effort consultants have spent on their responses.

Project Description

The work to be performed by the CONSULTANT consists of preparing preliminary engineering design for improvements to Upper Pine Street from 3rd Avenue N to Highland Drive. The proposed improvements include overlaying the road, reconstructing sidewalk, construction of retaining walls, and improving stormwater drainage. The major features of the project are as follows:

Approximately 1,050 feet of HMA overlay and sidewalk construction.

Environmental documentation and preparation of permit applications.

Structural design for retaining walls as necessary.

Determination of R/W needs and R/W plan preparation.

The City of Okanogan reserves the right to retain the services of the successful firm for any subsequent phases associated with this project.

Evaluation Criteria

Submittals will be evaluated and ranked based on the following criteria:

1) Qualification of Proposed Project Manager

2) Qualifications/Expertise of Firm

3) Ability to meet schedule

4) Approach to project

5) Familiarity with WSDOT/FHWA standards

6) Past Performance/References.

Submittal

Submittals should include the following information: Firm name, phone and fax numbers; Name of Principal-in-Charge and Project Manager; and Number of employees in each firm proposed to project.

Please submit FOUR copies of your Statement of Qualifications to: CITY OF OKANOGAN, P.O. BOX 752, OKANOGAN, WA 98840, ATTN: SHAWN DAVISSON no later than 10:00 am local time on October 20, 2016. Submittals will not be accepted after that time and date. Any questions regarding this project should be directed to Shawn Davisson at (509) 422-3600.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information

This material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Michelle Skylstad at clerk1@ncidata.com or by calling (509) 422-3600.

Title VI Statement

The City of Okanogan in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.”

Dates of publication in the Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle October 05, 2016.

