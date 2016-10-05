820 (2016-394 Oct. 5, 12) Invitation to Bid

(2016-394 Oct. 5, 12) Invitation to Bid

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids for the purchase of 2001 International 71 passenger school bus will be received by the Superintendent of the Omak School District at the District Office, 619 W. Bartlett, Omak, Washington, until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. All bids must exceed $1,800, to be considered. Specifications may be obtained from the Omak School District at the above address or by calling (509) 826-0320.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.