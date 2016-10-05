820 (2016-395 Oct. 5) Public Notice Information Work Performed by District Personnel

(2016-395 Oct. 5) Public Notice Information Work Performed by District Personnel

RCW 39.04.020 PROJECT INFORMATION

Description of Work: Re-build 14 spans of distribution line along Burton Ave and Valley Lane in Okanogan, WA. (WO 20160426).

Estimated cost of work: $88,719.00

Date work to commence: November 2016

Project Engineer: Ryan Lafferty

PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1 OF OKANOGAN COUNTY

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.