820 (2016-397 Oct. 5, 12) Request for Proposal (RFP) and Scope of Work

(2016-397 Oct. 5, 12) Request for Proposal (RFP) and Scope of Work
Environmental Engineering & Consulting Services, 2017-2019
Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation
The Environmental Trust Department (ETD) of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation (CTCR) is soliciting professional services proposals and qualifications from contractors and consultants to provide environmental engineering and consulting services in FY 2017 through FY 2019. This Request for Proposals (RFP) is issued in reference to and in conjunction with the Scope of Work (SOW):
The CTCR intends to award a professional services contract related to the environmental assessment, investigation, cleanup, and other services as directed at select sites on the Colville Indian Reservation, Washington. The services needed are summarized in Section 6.0 SOW.
Proposal Due Date: Wednesday , October 19, 2016 at 3:00 pm.
A full version of this RFP and SOW is located on the Colville Tribal Website at: http://www.colvilletribes.com/rfp_rfb.php
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
More like this story
- 820 (2016-352 Aug. 31, Sept. 7) Request for Proposal (RFP) and Scope of Work (SOW) Environmental
- 820 (2016-352 Aug. 31, Sept. 7) Request for Proposal (RFP) and Scope of Work (SOW) Environmental
- 820 (2016-309 July 6) Request for Proposals Keller Community Center Parking Lot Project
- 820 (2016-218 May 18) Request for Proposals
- (2014-166 March 26) Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation Chief Joseph Hatchery
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment