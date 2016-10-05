820 (2016-397 Oct. 5, 12) Request for Proposal (RFP) and Scope of Work

(2016-397 Oct. 5, 12) Request for Proposal (RFP) and Scope of Work

Environmental Engineering & Consulting Services, 2017-2019

Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation

The Environmental Trust Department (ETD) of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation (CTCR) is soliciting professional services proposals and qualifications from contractors and consultants to provide environmental engineering and consulting services in FY 2017 through FY 2019. This Request for Proposals (RFP) is issued in reference to and in conjunction with the Scope of Work (SOW):

The CTCR intends to award a professional services contract related to the environmental assessment, investigation, cleanup, and other services as directed at select sites on the Colville Indian Reservation, Washington. The services needed are summarized in Section 6.0 SOW.

Proposal Due Date: Wednesday , October 19, 2016 at 3:00 pm.

A full version of this RFP and SOW is located on the Colville Tribal Website at: http://www.colvilletribes.com/rfp_rfb.php

