Okanogan begins superintendent search

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan School Board took an initial step last week toward doing something it hasn’t had to do in almost 30 years: Hire a new superintendent.

Richard Johnson, 65, has announced plans to retire when his contract expires on June 30, 2018.

He will be almost 67 then and said “it will be time” to retire.

During its Sept. 28 meeting, the board decided to look for a superintendent search firm to help with the process.

Although Johnson’s retirement is 21 months off, he said the process of finding and hiring a superintendent is a long one, so he recommended the board begin now.