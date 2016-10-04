One man’s mission turned into a community project to give kids a place of their own

OMAK – Just a couple months ago, Eugene Richter decided that he wanted to see the Omak skate park rebuilt to honor his son, Matthew, who died in a motorcycle accident earlier this year.

Richter organized a group of local skateboarding experts, renovated the old tricks and brought in some new ones.

When they were done, Richter eyed a dirt lot next to the skate park’s concrete pad and decided that kids riding bikes also needed to have a place of their own. He says the pegs on bikes damage the tricks, which he’d rather avoid.