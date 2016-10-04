Twisp man charged with attempted robbery

OKANOGAN – Christopher B. Durgin, 32, Twisp was charged with six counts, including attempted robbery, after an incident at an Omak business on Sept. 28 in which Durbin allegedly threatened the life of an employee, a customer and police officers.

Omak Police responded at 3:42 p.m. on Wednesday to D&R Glass, 513 Okoma Drive, to a man that allegedly attempted to steal a truck. An employee and a customer locked themselves in the business and called police after the man allegedly threatened to kill them when they wouldn’t give him a truck that was being fixed at the shop.