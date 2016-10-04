Two charged in store break-in

OMAK — Two local men have been charged in the burglary of K Hardware, 661 Riverside Drive, on the night of Sept. 24-25.

Joseph Darwin Cormier, 25, and Chad Aaron Mahan, 24, were booked into the Okanogan County Jail on Sept. 26, and charged Sept. 29 in Okanogan County Superior Court.

Cormier was charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree malicious mischief and third-degree escape.