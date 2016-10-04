Wolf-livestock attack confirmed in Ferry County

REPUBLIC — Another wolf depredation of livestock was confirmed last week in Ferry County and another member of the Profanity Peak Pack was killed by state officials.

On Sept. 27, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated a reported livestock depredation in the Profanity Peak Pack area. The pack ranges between Republic and the Columbia River in eastern Ferry County.

One calf was injured, said Donny Martorello, wolf policy lead for the department.