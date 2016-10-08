Odessa-Harrington spoils Pateros homecoming

— Odessa-Harrington topped Pateros, 54-7, on the Billygoats homecoming night Friday.

Lake Roosevelt (5-0), which was idle this week, entered the Associated Press state 2B poll for the first time at No. 8.

Tonasket received votes.

No. 5 Okanogan improved to 6-0 with a 35-12 win at Chelan.

Friday scores:

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 64, Yakama Tribal 30

Brewster 34, Bridgeport 7

Cascade 70, Cle Elum/Roslyn 6

Cashmere 48, Omak 7

Cusick 30, Columbia 0

Entiat 32, Wellpinit 22

Inchelium 90, Northport 14

Manson 44, Waterville 8

Odessa-Harrington 54, Pateros 7

Okanogan 35, Chelan 12

Oroville 50, Soap Lake 28

Republic 26, Selkirk 20