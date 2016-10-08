Odessa-Harrington spoils Pateros homecoming

Photo by Al Camp
Julio Espino of Pateros hauls in a pass while defended by Josh Clark of Odessa-Harrington on Friday during homecoming.
PATEROS — Odessa-Harrington topped Pateros, 54-7, on the Billygoats homecoming night Friday.
Lake Roosevelt (5-0), which was idle this week, entered the Associated Press state 2B poll for the first time at No. 8.
Tonasket received votes.
No. 5 Okanogan improved to 6-0 with a 35-12 win at Chelan.
Friday scores:
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 64, Yakama Tribal 30
Brewster 34, Bridgeport 7
Cascade 70, Cle Elum/Roslyn 6
Cashmere 48, Omak 7
Cusick 30, Columbia 0
Entiat 32, Wellpinit 22
Inchelium 90, Northport 14
Manson 44, Waterville 8
Odessa-Harrington 54, Pateros 7
Okanogan 35, Chelan 12
Oroville 50, Soap Lake 28
Republic 26, Selkirk 20
