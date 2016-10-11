Mosqueda women's team goes to 6-0

— Mosqueda remains undefeated at 6-0 following the second week of play in the women’s basketball league at the Omak Community Center, said Sonny Sellars.

The Silverthorn team name was changed to Willis.

The four teams play a round-robin each week, with each game lasting 30 minutes (two 15-minute halves).

Doors open at 9 a.m. Game times are 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The league finishes Oct. 30.

Week 2 results

Game 1

42 Mosqueda: Taya Mendoza, 10; Esmeralda Mosqueda, 7

32 FastHorse: Mariah Brisbois, ; Janessa Morin, 7

Game 2

52 Mosqueda: Janice Waters, 23; Caitlyn Behymer, 8

34 Carden: Trisha Priest, 9; Alana Epperson, 9

Game 3

36 FastHorse: Keya FastHorse, 13; Mariah Brisbois, 12

31 Silverthorn: Kayla Willis, 14; Moyatat Bell, 6

Game 4

57 Carden: Trisha Priest, 15; Riley Epperson, 14

52 FastHorse: Janessa Morin, 12; Keya FastHorse, 11

Game 5

29 Mosqueda: Taya, Mendoza, 7; Kristen Romero, 6; Alexa Mendoza, 6

25 Silverthorn: Havannah Wornell, 7; Moyatat Bell, 6

Game 6

42 Carden: Alana Epperson, 12; Trisha Priest 11

39 Silverthorn: Havannah Wornell, 19; Kayla Willis, 10

Standings

Mosqueda 6 0

Carden 4 2

FastHorse 2 4

Willis 0 6